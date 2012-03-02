Mitchell Harper: What’s More Important, Innovation or Growth?

“Innovation leads to growth, but you have to be careful not to just innovate for the sake of it. So you need to look at how your customers use your products and work at how innovation can make your product easier orfaster or cheaper for them. We built an application on Facebook called Social Shop which our customers wanted so they could sell on Facebook. We used Facebook’s innovation to kind of build ours. Innovation excites people who follow your company as well. Also it could be a good way to draw talented people in and to work for you which will help you grow faster as well.” — Mitchell Harper