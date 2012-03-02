Henrik Werdelin: How do you generate innovation?

“My first advice is, forget about all those quarterly, off-site brainstorms where you try to be innovative. I think you have to think more as an architect than social engineer at a daily workplace so that your staff is awarded for real innovative behavior. Things like taking risk, sharing ideas with others, mingling with staffers in different fields. You really have to become what Millen Videll calls an innovation architect. SO I guess my one-line advice is if you build it into the workplace structure, innovation will come.” — Henrik Werdelin