advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

C.K. Prahalad: How do you think about sustainability?

By C.K. Prahalad1 minute Read

“Sustainability is not an option, sustainability is a must. Especially when an additional four billion people will become micro-consumers and micro-producers. We have to think about sustanability but not in terms of slowing them down but in terms of thinking about our sustanability as innovation, not compliance of regulation. So I say is, the next phase of sustainability is about innovation.” — C.K. Prahalad

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life