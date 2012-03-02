advertisement
Sean Maloney: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

By Sean Maloney1 minute Read

“I think there are two main roles in imagination and leadership. First of all you need to imagine where you’re trying to get to and then conjure that image and communicate it to other people. Secondly, you need to imagine what the people who are working for you are capable of and then cajole the best out.” — Sean Maloney

