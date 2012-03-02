Pierre Ferrari: What is the business case for generosity?

“What is the business case for generosity? It depends on the kind of business one runs. The Milton Friedman-type business — the most common model — has its sole purpose, the maximization of profits. This sees generosity as an investment. If one runs a business for the best of all, then generosity has a totally different meaning. And the business case for it is this. Generosity elevates all stakeholders to collaborate, to connect, to integrate, share and care to teh point where all benefit enormously along many dimensions, not just profit.” — Pierre Ferrari