advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Katherine Crowley: What do you do about the rogue, the bully, the diva on a team?

By Katherine Crowley1 minute Read

“Bullies, rogues and divas can hold an entire department hostage if you let them. If you’re a director or team leader your job is to protect your staff by focusing on principles rather than personalities. You can do this by clearly stating what you expect from each member of your team in terms of responsibilities and appropriate behavior. If someone crosses the line, you need to correct the situation immediately. Stay firm even if they push back.” — Katherine Crowley

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life