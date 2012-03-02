advertisement
James Danko: Is there a place for a person who is brilliant, but not a “team player?”

By James Danko1 minute Read

“Well there’s probably a tipping point where the brilliant person is not at an advantage. But I certainly encourage managers or team leaders to do their best to accommodate the brilliant individual. They have to create an atmosphere where the tension caused by the brilliant person does not distract the team. As a business school dean I see many brilliant individuals who tend to go at it alone, but their value added is worth the cost.” — James Danko

