Scott Case: How do you execute a decision you don’t agree with?

“Often times you might find yourself in a situation where you’re one leader among many leaders. It’s in those situations where you’re often forced when a group will come up with a decision and you might be the point person to execute that decision. The key to this is basically solidarity. Push hard for the things you believe in. Try to keep an eye on the ultimate mission. But sometimes those decisions aren’t going to go your way. And if they don’t, when you leave that room, that decision that was made in that room was your decision and you just have to go ahead and execute it.” — Scott Case