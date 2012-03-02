Janice Chaffin: What do you do about the rogue, the bully, the diva on a team?

“There are a number of techniques I’ve used in the past to deal with a difficult person on a team. But the first thing I really do is ask myself if I’ve really caused the problem. Did I communicate clearly? Does everyone really understand what the objectives are for the team? If I feel I’ve done that then an individual conversation with person who’s pulling the team in another direction is a great next step. And, by far and away, a good opportunity to bridge the gap.” — Janice Chaffin