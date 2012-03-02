Sophie Vandebroek: Leading Women

“That’s a simple question. I think the most important thing a leader can do is to identify and convince top notch people to join her or his team. And to do that the leader will have to create a very diverse and inclusive environment where people can truly be themselves on the job, where they can bring not only their intellect, but also their heart. And then once you have these top notch people then encourage them to reach out to their team members, the customers, the partners as long as the human global innovation partners and build a strong human network where they can truly create disruptive products and solutions. The bottom line is it’s really all about people.” — Sophie Vandebroek