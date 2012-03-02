Vivian Schiller: How do you generate ideas?

“First of all we talk really fast, and here’s what we do. We make sure that everybody in the organization throughout the world understands everything’s that’s going on. What we’re doing in the digital space, what we’re doing in the radio space, who our audience is, what looks good, what’s the user experience, and then we let them experiment like crazy. We’re big into test-and-learn, it’s okay to fail. Just keep trying stuff. As long as it’s true to our core values, as long as it’s about quality journalism, as long as it’s about great user experience, then just go for it. And am I out of thirty seconds now? Because I really could tell you some other stuff.” — Vivian Schiller