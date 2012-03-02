advertisement
Steve Yankovich: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

By Steve Yankovich1 minute Read

“Early in my career my gut told me one thing and I let senior people affect how I felt and maintain that position. And ultimately I was right. And I think it’s really important in a startup environment which eBay and mobile is like, to go with your gut, and when your gut says to go with something, not to overanalyze.” — Steve Yankovich

