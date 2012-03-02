advertisement
Benjamin Palmer: What’s More Important, Innovation or Growth?

By Benjamin Palmer1 minute Read

“I think innovation’s more important than growth most of the time . Because innovation, in the context, that’s the inspiration for what you’re doing. And growth should be a natural outcome of that if that’s the correct thing and if you can figure out how to scale profits without having to grow, then that’s cool, too. You know, it depends all on what you’re into.” –Benjamin Palmer

