Brains On Fire: How do you think about failure?

“People tell you a little fail never hurt anyone, you’ll learn a lesson. But that’s little failures. Little failures are for lessons. Big failure for growth — if you want to grow, have a big failure. At the very lease you’ll be famous and at least you’ll have a story to tell. You gotta dream big to have a big failure. You gotta shoot yourself to the moon with a rubberband. You may not get there but you’ll certainly have new rubberband technology. So when you think about failure think about, ‘How big of a failure am I?’ Well, you know what I mean.” — Greg Cordell, Brains On Fire