advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Alan Mulally: C-Suite Wisdom

By Alan Mulally1 minute Read

“I think the best thing that teams can do is have a clear plan on what they’re doing and know all the areas that need special attention. And then, importantly, that we found at Ford and also at Boeing was to have every skill at the table. So engineering, manufacturing, communication, public relations — everyone’s there, everybody knows everything and you never know where the help’s going to come from to find a solution.” — Alan Mulally

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life