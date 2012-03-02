Beth Comstock: If you could have one business superpower, what would it be?

“If I had one business superpower, it would be constant courage. I wish for every innovator their ability to be Captain Courageous. Courage comes about in innovation because often you don’t know what the answer is, you have to decide to go forward. It takes courage to go forward when no one else thinks it’s a great idea. It takes courage to kill an idea that at one point you thought was going to work out. At GE, we often talk about imagination as a leadership trait. And often to us imagination is, Do you have the courage to pick and support good ideas?” — Beth Comstock
