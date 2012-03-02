advertisement
Jill Beraud: What’s a Risk Worth Taking?

By Jill Beraud1 minute Read

“A risk worth taking is when an idea is really strategically transformational to the business and will also have a significant positive impact on the business. If you have those two things, then the idea is worth taking the risk.” — Jill Beraud

