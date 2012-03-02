advertisement
Gail Heimann: If you could have one business superpower, what would it be?

By Gail Heimann1 minute Read

“If you could have one business superpower what would it be? Actually, I would like two business superpowers. The first one, the practical one, is I would like to be able to transmit thoughts directly from my cerebral function to Powerpoint without a keyboard. The second, perhaps more practical, is the ability to see five years ahead, to understand how where when why and when we’ll be communicating and to who.” — Gail Heimann

