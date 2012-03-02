advertisement
Jacqueline Corbelli: If you could have one business superpower, what would it be?

By Jacqueline Corbelli1 minute Read

“If I had one superpower in business, it would be the ability to insert the proper motivation into a question or an opportunity for change or improvement. Personal motivation drives outcomes. And there’s an interesting relationship between the urgency that someone feels and their inspiration and motivation to get it done.” — Jacqueline Corbelli

