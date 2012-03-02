advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Robert Brunner: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

By Robert Brunner1 minute Read

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes like most people and some of them repeated. But ultimately you don’t learn unless you make mistakes or allow yourself to make mistakes. If you don’t push yourself to the point of that then you’re not being innovative.” — Robert Brunner

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life