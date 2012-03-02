advertisement
Alex Rampell: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

By Alex Rampell

“The biggest mistake I’ve ever made is trying to get five A’s and getting five C’s. The most important thing — and something that we still struggle with today that we’re working very hard on — is let’s take two things and do them very well. It’s better to get two A’s than five C’s.” — Alex Rampell

