Scott Case: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

“I’ve made lots of mistakes that have shaped me. In fact every mistake is what helps shape you. It’s a matter of my motto to try and make mistakes. But don’t make the same mistake twice. And I think that’s probably the biggest challenge around the stakes, is how do you avoid repeating the same mistakes? Makes new mistakes. That’s a great opportunity because they all shape you. And that’s the greatest opportunity. Take chances, make mistakes learn from them.” — Scott Case