Kim Woodward: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

“I’ve definitely made mistakes that helped shape me professionally. I think most people have. Early in my career I didn’t understand how important it was to hire people who knew more than I did about their specific area. And as a result I hired really junior people that meant I had to spend a lot of nights and weekends getting work done and was focused on tactical management. Learning from this mistake I now know how important it is to hire experts in their specific area that know more than I do. It makes the whole team better and helps give me my personal time back.” — Kim Woodward