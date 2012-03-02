Kim Woodward: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

“I’ve definitely made mistakes that helped shape me professionally. I think most people have. Early in my career I didn’t understand how important it was to hire people who knew more than I did about their specific area. And as a result I hired really junior people that meant I had to spend a lot of nights and weekends getting work done and was focused on tactical management. Learning from this mistake I now know how important it is to hire experts in their specific area that know more than I do. It makes the whole team better and helps give me my personal time back.” — Kim Woodward
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens