Robert Brunner: How do you define scalability?

By Robert Brunner1 minute Read

“The trick to scalability is not sacrificing who you are. The trick to scalability is building some boundary conditions and showing some discipline around it. You can’t just scale up and continue to expect it to work. So the companies that really do that well do that inherently.” — Robert Brunner

