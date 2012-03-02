advertisement
Benjamin Palmer: How do you define scalability?

By Benjamin Palmer1 minute Read

“Scalability, I think particularly when I work on the internet, it’s just scalability is sort of just anything. Like the tiniest idea can just scale up. So scalability is just the infinite possibility of the internet and interactive media and you can have one tiny voice that’s heard by millions.” — Benjamin Palmer

