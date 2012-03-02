advertisement
Jacqueline Corbelli: How do you define scalability?

By Jacqueline Corbelli1 minute Read

“Scalability is the ability to flexibly expand the value that you can create in the limited context into a much broader one. It’s the way that companies prove that ideas are real solutions” — Jacqueline Corbell

