advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Matt Wasserlauf: How do you define scalability?

By Matt Wasserlauf1 minute Read

“Scalability is what we built BBE on. Scale did not exist in the online video marketplace six years ago as we set off to build BBE. Our customers were asking us for scale, we delivered it, and quite frankly, we taught the online video marketplace what scalability is all about.” — Matt Wasserlauf

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life