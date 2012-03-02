Alex Rampell: How do you define scalability?

“Scalability is a process or product that can be completed ad nauseam with a script or on an assembly line. The difference between Starbucks and a local coffee shop? The local coffee shop can scale and it can become Starbucks and that’s the difference between a scalable and a non-scalable product. Non-scalable products are great, but scale is really being able to repeat something from a script with very little deviation. Everything is the same and you can repeat again and again and again to grow to something very big.” — Alex Rampell