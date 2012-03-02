Alex Rampell: How do you define scalability?

“Scalability is a process or product that can be completed ad nauseam with a script or on an assembly line. The difference between Starbucks and a local coffee shop? The local coffee shop can scale and it can become Starbucks and that’s the difference between a scalable and a non-scalable product. Non-scalable products are great, but scale is really being able to repeat something from a script with very little deviation. Everything is the same and you can repeat again and again and again to grow to something very big.” — Alex Rampell
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens