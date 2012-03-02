Mitchell Harper: Is there a place for a person who is brilliant, but not a “team player?”

“In my opinion no because culture is such an important part of building a company. If someone is very talented but won’t fit into our culture we won’t hire them. We’ve made that decisions dozens of times in the past. They’re very fast, they could do the job done but they wouldn’t get along with the team. And for us that’s a dealbreaker. If you do bring them on you’ll end up regretting it. We’ve done that in the past and we wouldn’t do it again. Culture is too important.” — Mitchell Harper