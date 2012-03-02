Jeff Cavins: Is there a place for a person who is brilliant, but not a “team player?”

“Absolutely. Brilliance is one of the things that can coalesce a team. The role of the leader or CEO is to capture and enhance the strengths of your team members and if one of the strengths is brilliance you want to accelerate that. If one of the weaknesses is inability to team, then what you want to do is create an environment where people value brilliance. And you mitigate the risks associated with the person not being a team player. And that’s done through constant leadership.” — Jeff Cavins