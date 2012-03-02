advertisement
Robert Brunner: What’s More Important, Innovation or Growth?

By Robert Brunner1 minute Read

“If you focus on growth as a goal, you’re going to shoot yourself in the foot. You should focus on what you do really well, and then drive growth around that and innovate around that. Otherwise, you’ll end up failing.” –Robert Brunner

