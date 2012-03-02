advertisement
Navarrow Wright: What’s More Important, Innovation or Growth?

By Navarrow Wright1 minute Read

“I would have to say that innovation is more important to me than growth. I believe that without innovation, you can’t really have growth without the original idea of something that’s unique that’s going to attract people in a unique way and engage them, you can’t grow from that. I think that if you jump into a situation and just focus on growing something Day One, you miss out on the creativity and the uniqueness of a product.” –Navarrow Wright

