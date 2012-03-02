Diaz Nesamoney: What Is Too Much Information in an Information Age?

“You always want more information to make decisions but often times the best decisions are a combination of some information that you have at hand and gut feel and experience and so on. Too much information will often drive you to analysis paralysis where you’re not even making a decision because of conflicting pieces of data. Most decisions cannot be arrived at by purely looking at data alone. You have to factor in human elements and other things that often decide whether a decision is right or now.” — Diaz Nesamoney
