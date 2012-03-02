advertisement
Jill Beraud: What Is Too Much Information in an Information Age?

By Jill Beraud1 minute Read

“I think we get bombarded by information constantly so being able to simplify information if very important. But being editors and curators of what’s relevant to consumers, what’s relevant to decision making is absolutely crucial” — Jill Beraud

