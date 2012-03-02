advertisement
Margaret Wheatley: What Is Too Much Information in an Information Age?

By Margaret Wheatley1 minute Read

“The information is something that makes a difference. What I see much to my horror right no is that now matter how much information people have it doesn’t change their opinions. So when we lose that ability of information to create change, we really lose the ability to change. And I’m very very concerned about this.” — Margaret Wheatley

