Suzy Sandberg: What Is Too Much Information in an Information Age?

By Suzy Sandberg1 minute Read

“How much information is too much information in an information age? I work in an internet related field and I frequently get asked about my own use of social media. For me it’s simple. I use LinkedIn for business and I use Facebook for personal. Both of these can and should coexist separately because we all know how important work-family balance is.” — Suzy Sandberg

