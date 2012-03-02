advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ella Bell: How do you collaborate from different locations?

By Ella Bell1 minute Read

“Well, it’s really good for them to have a good support person who can hold the team together. Virtual check-ins on a regular basis are also helpful so people can communicate with each other and learn from each other. Finally, whenever you can bring the group together so they can break bread and really talk through what they’re doing. Why is that important? It builds trust, it builds cohesion, and it just creates a better spirit in the group.” — Ella Bell

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life