Ed Moed: How do you collaborate from different locations?

"The best way to manage effectively across several offices can be summed up in one word: overcommunicate. It's all about learning to see people more in those offices, to video conference through flying out there, schedule more meetings that make sense. To understand their local nuances on time and what they care about. And to make sure you're collaborating so you can maximize results when it really matters. Multiple offices means communication has to become more." — Ed Moed