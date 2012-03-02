Christine McEntee: How do you collaborate from different locations?

“One of the best things we’ve done from a knowledge perspective is to have implemented virtual access to convention programming, exhibitions, and continuing education opportunities for our members. This has been especially effective given the state of the economy. This sort of real-time collaboration and knowledge sharing fosters creativity and spotlights the very best and latest approaches to design projects. In turn, society benefits from the creation of more vibrant communities, energy-efficient buildings, and increased health safety and welfare.” — Christine McEntee