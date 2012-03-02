David Steel: What’s a Risk Worth Taking?

“I think a really great risk to take in terms of your professional development. So if you’ve been doing something for a few years, look to do something different. That’s how you grow and sometimes it’s a little uncomfortable, doing something you don’t know and being in an unfamiliar area. But for me I spent a long time in physics then switched to business. I spent a long time in the U.S. then moved to Asia. Those kind of changes of location and career, that’s where the real excitement of diversity comes from, so take those risks. Do something new.” — David Steel