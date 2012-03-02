advertisement
Hamish McLennan: What’s a Risk Worth Taking?

By Hamish McLennan1 minute Read

“Where the pay-off will be really large. Everyday we’re asked to make decisions based on how we think those risks will pay off. It could be around a creative concept, it could be around a person that we’re hiring. But the truth is we have to make a series of decisions right across the business on behalf of the clients every day. And knowing the subject nature of our business you have to make calculated risks every day.” — Hamish McLennan

