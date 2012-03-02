advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Robert Brunner: What’s a Risk Worth Taking?

By Robert Brunner1 minute Read

“First thing is risk is not a four-letter word. An opportunity is probably a risk worth taking. You gotta do diligence around what you’re doing and responsibilities and all that stuff, but ultimately you’re not going to get anywhere without taking a risk.” — Robert Brunner

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life