Christine McEntee: What have you learned about collaborating from separate locations?

Christine McEntee is the first woman in the 149-year history of the American Institute of Architects to hold the position of executive vice president/chief executive officer. A graduate of the Advanced Executive Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, she currently serves on the board of directors of the American Society of Association Executives and the Edmund Burke School. Ms. McEntee is also a guest lecturer at Georgetown University School of Business. In 1994, she was featured in Chicago Business/Crain’s List as an Under-40 Mover and Shaker. She received the Greater Washington Society of Association Executives (GWSAE) Executive Update’s “Smart CEO” award, and she served as a GWSAE visionary in 2002.

Chris comes to the AIA after serving as chief executive officer of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), where she distinguished herself as a leader for organizations facing increasingly complex and changing environments. Prior to joining the ACC, she spent 12 years with the American Hospital Association (AHA), ending her tenure as its executive vice president. A hallmark of her AHA career was the creation of a collaborative model between the national organization and its affiliated professional societies. She also led the effort to produce the first ever association-wide strategic plan, and she completed a successful merger of an affiliated professional society and an outside organization.

Ms. McEntee held various positions during her five-year tenure with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). While there, she piloted and implemented the nationwide Medicare Assistance program that trained more than 1,000 volunteer counselors to assist seniors with their health insurance claims.

She holds a master’s degree in health administration from the George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Georgetown University.