Ella Bell: What have you learned about collaborating from separate locations?

Professor Bell is an associate professor of business administration at Tuck and works in the field of organizational behavior. She has previously served on the faculties of Belk College of Business Administration, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale’s School of Management, and at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

The research interests of Professor Bell focus on the career and life histories of professional African-American and European-American women. She is currently inquiring into issues of work/life balance. She has served as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies and to many public institutions. Professor Bell is a respected expert on issues relating to race, gender, career, and organizational behavior. Her research focuses on women of all races in the workplace, and she has consistently shown herself to be a leader in cutting edge research and writing on these matters. In her new book, she has drawn from her experience as a professor at Tuck, a consultant to Fortune 100 companies, and as the founder of ASCENT, the first management and leadership program committed to the professional development and career advancement of women.