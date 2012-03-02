Mitchell Harper: What have you learned about collaborating from separate locations?

“So just because you have people working from separate locations or from home doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be held accountable for how they spend their time everyday. So you need to make sure you have someone managing people remotely and they need to know exactly what you expect them to do on a day-to-day basis. A good example is a support engineer, how many tickets or calls or emails you expect them to answer every day. They need to know that number and they need to know that’s what they have to do on a day-to-day basis. Just because someone isn’t in the same physical location doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be treated as part of your team.” — Mitchell Harper