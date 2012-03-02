Navarrow Wright: What have you learned about collaborating from separate locations?

Navarrow co-founded with Hip Hop Mogul, Russell Simmons, a social media site catering to the hip-hop perspective, Global Grind.com. With funding from Accel Partners, the primary investors of Facebook, “Global Grind’s mission is to be a platform that allowed the urban audience to show its depth and breadth,” said Navarrow Wright, founder of Global Grind “by allowing its talented and diverse members a place to find all the content that’s important to them, and giving creative entrepreneurs a place to monetize their content and showcase it to largest audience possible. This network will be a significant value to advertisers who are eager to reach this unique audience in a targeted and meaningful way.” Wright successfully launched the product and raised the series A round of capitol. Wright also launched a vertical ad network and celebrity blogger network while at Globalgrind.

Before joining Global Grind, Wright was SVP of Technology for Medical Broadcasting Company, a division of the Internet marketing firm Digitas Inc. Prior to that, he served as CTO of Viacom’s BET Interactive. At BET.com he created and implemented new technologies growing the Web site 300%, making it the leading entertainment online destination for African Americans. It was during his tenure at BET that Wright realized there was a need for a platform to showcase and promote all the creative content that is available on the net, as well as promote content that is most important to them in a unique way.

With more than 13-years experience in the technology and media industry, Wright has established himself as someone who can conceptualize and develop advanced technology solutions for leading global organizations. Wright’s unique understanding of the Internet space and ability to marry those technical advances with consumer demand has placed him as one of the premier technology experts in Internet and media. He prides himself on showing youth how technology can be an enabler to help them achieve their dreams. He speaks to youth groups up and down the east coast for various organizations and was recently given a commendation from the city of Newark for his work with events that have a positive impact on young people. He has made it mission to be a voice for technology adoption in underserved areas and that entrepreneurial spirit is developed in urban youth.

Navarrow Wright has appeared on Run’s house, Irv Gotti’s show Gotti’s Way and the Steve Harvey radio show. He was picked by Network Journal Magazine as of the their “ 40 Under forty” professionals to watch in 2009 and selected by the Innovation Generation as one of the nation’s top 100 GenerationNEXT and Information Technology leaders.

Wright launched Maximum Leverage Solutions L.L.C., (http://maxlevsolutions.com) a social media and technology consulting firm. “This digital space is always changing. There are more opportunities for success today than ever,” he says. Maximum Leverage consults with it’s clients on the critical issues affecting the ways in which broadband and digital innovation can be used to enhance educational, entrepreneurial and economic pursuits, the improvement of healthcare services, the delivery of entertainment services and political activism. Wright holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rider University in Computer Science. Navarrow currently writes for the Huffington Post and blackweb20.com