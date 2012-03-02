advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jim Schaper: Can a team lead themselves?

By Jim Schaper1 minute Read

“You know I do think a team has to lead themselves to a certain point. I can use my own staff as an example. They lead themselves every day. There is, however, a point in time whether it’s a decision or whether it’s gaining input, that you have to have one individual that ultimately breaks ties or makes decisions and will ultimately guide the broader group.” — Jim Schraper

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life