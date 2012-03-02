advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dean Kamen: Can a team lead themselves?

By Dean Kamen1 minute Read

“The best way I know to demonstrate how effective a team can be and demonstrate it really quickly compared to business situations when projects sometimes take years or decades, is to watch what happens when the first competition gets going. This year we have over 2,000 different high school teams around the world that get six weeks to take a problem statement — and in this place build a robot that plays soccer — and take that problem and deliver.” — Dean Kamen

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life