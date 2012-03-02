advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hamish McLennan: Can a team lead themselves?

By Hamish McLennan1 minute Read

“Look on rare occasions they can, but the reality is that we’re in a creative business and we’ve got multiple departments that work together and I think when you’re making decisions around creative concepts that you need someone to arbitrate, to make a decision, to get people to work together and then to move on, to get on with it. So I think every team needs a good leader.” — Hamish McLennan

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life