Margaret Wheatley: How do you generate ideas?

“I think there’s a very simple way to generate ideas which is just to develop your curiosity. So when someone’s saying something to you that you really fundamentally disagree with, just listen to them for a moment or just say, Hm, that could be interesting, that’s another point of view. And to continually place yourself in situations where your uncertainty dissolves and you’re just willing to open little bit by little bit your curiosity. And then you start to see the world through new eyes and that’s of course a source of new ideas.” — Margaret Wheatley